Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00.

COLL stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

