Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00.
- On Friday, February 15th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00.
COLL stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.
