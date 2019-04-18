Colfax Corp (CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.51.

In other Colfax news, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.