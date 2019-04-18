Coinvest Price Tops $0.0535 on Major Exchanges (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Coinvest has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Coinvest has a market capitalization of $631,588.00 and approximately $628.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinvest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00409823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.01142434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00214054 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinvest Token Profile

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coinvest Token Trading

Coinvest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

