CoinMeet (MEET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded down 7% against the dollar. One CoinMeet token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and DragonEX. CoinMeet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $247,022.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinMeet

CoinMeet’s launch date was April 2nd, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin . CoinMeet’s official website is coinmeet.io

Buying and Selling CoinMeet

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

