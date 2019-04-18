Cohen & Steers (CNS) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 1311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.99 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 261.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 141,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 102,678 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 451,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

