Cohen Klingenstein LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 499.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,430 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,477,000 after buying an additional 212,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,502,223,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,975,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,599,000 after buying an additional 402,785 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,074,000 after buying an additional 334,298 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

In other news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

