Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,120,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,173,000 after acquiring an additional 495,332 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 474,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,863,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Santander cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

