Cobiz Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Cobiz Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.5% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,974,727.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

ICE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

