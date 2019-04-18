Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,314. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $985,986 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

