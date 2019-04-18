Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

