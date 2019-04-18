Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
