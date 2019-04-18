CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,030. The stock has a market cap of $964.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 52.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman N J. Deiuliis bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

