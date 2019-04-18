Cna Financial (CNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers and has been maintaining a good track record of its combined ratio over the past few years, thus leading to underwriting profitability. Moreover, with the rising interest rate environment, the company has been displaying improving investment results over a considerable period of time. CNA Financial also remains committed to enhancing its shareholder value via an effective capital deployment. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business, rendering volatility to the company’s earnings. Also, rising expenses might weigh on desired margin expansion. The company also witnessed its 2019 estimates move south in the last 60 days. Shares of CNA Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes prediction difficult as it reports first quarter earnings results on Apr 29.”

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,361. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.89). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

