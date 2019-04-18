CMS Energy (CMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy’s regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. In the past twelve months, shares of CMS Energy also outperformed its industry. Moreover, CMS Energy boasts a solid capital expenditure program, under which it plans to spend $11.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and replacements, and electric supply projects from 2019 through 2023. Of this, the company will spend $5.1 billion for Gas Infrastructure and $6.1 billion for Electric Utility. However, CMS Energy incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. It estimates to incur cost of removal expenditures to comply with regulations relating to ash disposal worth $215 million from 2018 through 2022.”

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after buying an additional 14,957,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,069,000 after buying an additional 1,849,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,079,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,790,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.