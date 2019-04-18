Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cloudera reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.61. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,265.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 163,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,479,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,081.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

