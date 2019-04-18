Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLPR opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.30. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

