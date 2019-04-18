Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 900.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 206,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 56,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,118,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CCO opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.06. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $747.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

