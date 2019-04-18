CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Standpoint Research began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

