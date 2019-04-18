City Holding Co. Acquires 15,353 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

