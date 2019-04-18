Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $33.53 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $289.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

