Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

