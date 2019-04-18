Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $209.94 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,155 shares of company stock worth $1,658,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

