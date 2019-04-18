Cielo Waste Solutions (CMC) Shares Down 20%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CNSX:CMC)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. 222,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CNSX:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining municipal and construction waste into a renewable diesel fuel in Canada. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

