Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

