Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. 276,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

