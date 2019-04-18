Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/church-dwight-co-inc-chd-shares-sold-by-tributary-capital-management-llc.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.