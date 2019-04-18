Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of CB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.66. 1,266,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,086. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

