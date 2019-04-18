China seeks to reassure Europe at Croatia summit

China’s prime minister promised that his government will respect standards and fair trade, seeking to allay concerns that it is flouting European Union competition rules with enormous divisions around the continent.

Opening an annual summit between Eastern and Central European countries and China, Li Keqiang said”we intend to completely respect European standards”

The government has also been criticized for failing to offer access for European firms to Chinese markets.

“We all welcome openness and we want to deal with all companies that function in China both and to increase imports from the (European) countries,” he said through an interpreter. “China is available to the entire world. . .we welcome the two-way openness.”

Li came in Croatia after an EU-China assembly in Brussels earlier this week at which EU officials wanted more balanced financial ties with a country they recently labelled a”systemic competition.”

On expanding company, dubbed 16 +1 EU member Croatia is currently hosting a hierarchical summit between China and 16 regional states.

Many Eastern European countries are part of China’s ambitious”Belt along with Road” investment and construction project that intends to create a gateway to western European markets. The project includes updating infrastructure to create a system of trade and transport connections between Europe and Asia.

Beijing has created a $3-billion finance and declared a credit lineup for the 16 nations.

Critics of the project worry concerning Chinese-led investments flouting EU competition rules and that Eastern European countries might borrow much from banks, developing a dependence. Additionally, there are worries about the quality of the danger, environmental safeguards and building of Chinese-supplied web networks being exposed to cyberespionage.

At the start of the plenary meeting, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic explained that within a comparatively short time, the initiative”has led to the creation of new ties and projects” also becoming a platform for”intense and significant political dialogue” between the participating states.

He announced that the coalition will be joined by Greece. The vision would be to get the Chinese-controlled Greek port of Piraeus eventually become an entry point for products to Europe by connecting it.

Addressing the session in Dubrovnik, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras described the decision to join the Chinese initiative as”a very critical moment for regional and global developments”

“We must leave behind the crisis and find new versions of regional and worldwide cooperation,” he said, including that it has to be accomplished using”full respect” of these EU rules, Tsipras said.

Dusan Stojanovic at Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to the report.