Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,355 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,631.3% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.3833 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

