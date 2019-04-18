Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 71,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

