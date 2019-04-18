Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $111.10 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

