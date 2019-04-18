Chegg’s (CHGG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Valuation/: As the company moves towards the bundling of its services (fall 2019), the deployment of text-based tutoring (2H/19) and international expansion (fall 2019), we believe Chegg has opportunities to increase its reach by moving more significantly into high school, which, in turn, will help attract a greater portion of incoming college freshmen to its services and by moving more into international markets (Canada, the U.K., Australia) over time. Chegg has risen nearly 35% YTD (after rising 74% in 2018) and is trading at 8.9x our 2020 revenue estimate, at a premium to its Ed Tech peers (5.3x) and a group of high-growth SaaS companies (7.1x). Nevertheless, we are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and 12-month price target of $44 on the basis of its sustainable, above-average revenue growth.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Chegg alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Chegg has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 412.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 68,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,620,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,463,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 40,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $1,666,017.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,024,261 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,917,000 after buying an additional 2,679,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,352,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,956,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after buying an additional 301,487 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.