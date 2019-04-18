Chatham Rock Phosphate (NZP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd (CVE:NZP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

