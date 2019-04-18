Chart Industries (GTLS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-3.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,515.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

