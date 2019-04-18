Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Insider Buys £149.58 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.45).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Ben Money Coutts bought 56 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.84).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 million and a PE ratio of 20.07. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

