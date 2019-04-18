Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $173,984.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,048,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,417 shares of company stock worth $16,845,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/charles-schwab-co-schw-shares-sold-by-aurora-investment-counsel.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.