Champion Iron (CIA) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.55 million during the quarter.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

