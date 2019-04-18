Cerus Co. (CERS) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,989. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $789.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $50,420.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $48,224.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,825 shares in the company, valued at $136,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,650 shares of company stock worth $257,460. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cerus by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

