Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

