Cerner Co. (CERN) Position Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Cerner by 92.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 369.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 515,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

