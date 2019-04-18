Centurylink Inc (CTL) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,887,740 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 111,487,561 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,847,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones lowered Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Centurylink news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,726.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centurylink by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,864,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 313,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $120,981,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

