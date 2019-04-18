Century Aluminum (CENX) Trading Down 11.2%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.61. 3,041,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,448,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

