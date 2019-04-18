Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 4,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

