Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2,275.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 107.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 37.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Centene stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

