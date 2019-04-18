Centene (CNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.27

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 641803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Get Centene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,944,000 after acquiring an additional 161,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/centene-cnc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-49-27.html.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.