CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.38. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 23.19%.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

