Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $95.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/celgene-co-celg-holdings-increased-by-flagship-harbor-advisors-llc.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.