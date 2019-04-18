CEDEX Coin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, CEDEX Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. CEDEX Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,991.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00413481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.01133301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00214114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CEDEX Coin Token Profile

CEDEX Coin’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official website is cedex.com . CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community

Buying and Selling CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEDEX Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

