CDW (CDW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. CDW has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $1,794,365.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at $62,183,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,827 shares of company stock worth $7,563,036 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 10.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

