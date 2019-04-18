Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 224.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSLT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of CSLT opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Castlight Health Inc has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

In related news, CEO John C. Doyle sold 22,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $71,852.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,299.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $51,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,342 shares of company stock worth $233,445. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

