Cashaa 1-Day Volume Tops $152,355.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $152,355.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00415614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.01125957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00215020 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,355,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.